HOME Secretary Amber Rudd has announced a major investment in technology that will track down indecent images of children online and remove them at an unprecedented rate.

She told the Tory Party conference that there had been "an exponential surge in the volume of child sexual abuse referrals" as she called on messaging service WhatsApp to help tackle the problem.

In her keynote speech, Ms Rudd also announced new restrictions on the sale of acid, after a spike in its use in attacks.

Loading article content

She also said extremists, who repeatedly viewed terrorist content online, could face up to 15 years in jail.