THE deadline is fast approaching for community groups across Scotland to apply for a share of charity funding pot offered through The Herald's parent company.
The Gannett Foundation, the charitable arm of Newsquest, is looking for applications for grants to benefit good causes in Scotland.
It's part of its UK-wide scheme to help projects in the areas where it sells newspapers.
In the last 10 years, the Gannett Foundation has made grants totalling nearly £4million in the UK alone.
But the deadline for this year's applications is Monday October 9.
Simon Westrop, Trustee Chairman for Gannett Foundation UK said: "We value practical and creative projects that bring lasting benefits to the communities and neighbourhoods served by our newspapers and online audience.
"That includes schemes for neighbourhood improvement and local problem-solving, economic development, youth development, education and cultural enrichment, care of the elderly or infirm, help for the disadvantaged or disabled, and environmental conservation."
Grants range from a few hundred pounds to more than £10,000 in special circumstances, and the trustees welcome applications from ambitious projects.
Applicants must be registered charities, and cannot have received a grant from the foundation within the last two years.
Last year, the Trust awarded a range of grants across the UK, including £3140 for the Scottish Centre for Children with Motor Impairments (SCCMI) which provides a specialist access to education service, offering physiotherapy and occupational therapy to help children with cerebral palsy, The money enabled the centre, which is based in Cumbernauld, to upgrade a homefrom-home area for families, with 12 new beds for children.
Applications must be submitted on the approved application form, which can be obtained by emailing elaine. young@heraldandtimes.co.uk or calling her on 0141 302 7005.
