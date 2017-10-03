Primary school pupils helped Royal Bank of Scotland launch its first £10 polymer banknote – by sending it to the edge of space.

Children from St Stephen’s and Newhill Primary schools in Blairgowrie, Perthshire, joined a team of scientists to take the new note, featuring Scottish astronomer Mary Somerville, 24 miles into the earth’s atmosphere.

The note was launched from the schools’ shared campus with help from scientists from Sent into Space.

They attached a camera to a weather balloon and were able to photograph and film the note’s ascent before it landed in the north of Scotland.

The note, which is 15 per cent smaller than its paper equivalent, contains new security features which make it difficult to counterfeit but easy to authenticate. It also features raised braille details to help the visually impaired.

Mary Somerville (1780 - 1872) was chosen as the face of the new £10 after a public vote on social media.

In pictures: Winner revealed in RBS “Scotland’s Skies” photography competition

Behind her portrait is an illustration of her hometown of Burntisland, Fife. A moon diagram from her book, Mechanism of the Heavens, also appears when the note is viewed under UV light.

Malcolm Buchanan, chairman of the bank’s Scotland Board, said: “At the Royal Bank of Scotland, we feel that a banknote’s value is more than just the figure printed across its front – it is our symbol which lives in people’s pockets and touches everyday lives.

“This is our most advanced note yet and we wanted the public to help influence its design. It is fitting that the public vote led to the choice of Mary Somerville, a person who helped advance our understanding of the world which surrounds us and the stars above us.”

The development of the note, which should last 2.5 times longer than traditional notes, involved 27 designers and artists from Graven Images, Nile, Stucco, Timorous Beasties, O’Street and the Glasgow School of Art.

The Herald ran a photography competition with Royal Bank of Scotland to celebrate the launch of the £10 polymer.

The contest ran under the heading Scotland's Skies and the winning image (pictured above), of the Northern Lights taken from Lossiemouth West Beach, was taken by Herald reader Alan Butterfield.