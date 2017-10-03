A NEW fast-track route into teaching must be a significant departure from existing programmes run by Scottish universities, documents show.

An official tender for the new programme has stipulated that the successful bidder - widely anticipated to be the Teach First organisation which operates in England - cannot offer a simple re-working of existing Scottish models.

The suggestion is controversial because models in England allow "training on the job" which is opposed by teaching unions in Scotland because it puts unqualified teachers in the classroom.

The tender document states: "This route should focus on attracting high-quality graduates and those with degrees considering a career change.

"The route should ensure the programme is genuinely new and distinct and not simply a minor re-working or extension of the existing Scottish ... programmes.

"Accordingly, the programme must have outstanding and distinctive features setting it apart from other forms of initial teacher education."

John Swinney, the Education Secretary, said: "We want to make a career in teaching more accessible to a wider range of graduates and help address the current recruitment challenges, particularly in priority subjects.

"I am therefore pleased to confirm we are inviting new proposals for routes into teaching. These will support ambitious and innovative routes specifically for high-quality, new graduates or those considering a career change."

Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the Educational Institute of Scotland, said the union would oppose any new route that could damage existing high standards of professionalism.

He said: "The EIS does not support the type of training-on-the-job approach championed in England as this effectively puts unqualified teachers in charge of pupils learning."

Ross Greer, education spokesman for the Scottish Green Party, added: "Ministers must reveal if they see this so-called fast-track route into teaching as good value for money when in practice in England, it is more expensive and less comprehensive than existing university courses. This is particularly relevant at a time when schools are already facing significant resource constraints."

Meanwhile, the Education Scotland schools quango has announced that it intends to increase the number of school inspections.

Inspections have fallen to a historic low in recent years following cuts to staff numbers, but the body said inspectors would visit 250 schools each year compared to 180 at present.

Karen Reid, interim chief executive of Education Scotland, said: "We will strengthen our inspection function, but also work more with parents, teachers and schools to help raise standards."