MOVES are being made from within the SNP to call on ministers to reintroduce the outright ban on tail docking of dogs in Scotland.

Changes which came in before the summer recess mean vets will be allowed to shorten the tails of some working dogs, which ministers say are at increased risk of injury.

Now there is a campaign described as being from SNP's grassroots movement to maintain the ban on tail docking at the SNP’s policy conference next week.

A resolution to the conference backed by many SNP branches across Scotland calls on the Scottish Government to review the decision.

Opposition members launched a last-ditch attempt to maintain the blanket ban, ahead of the final Holyrood vote in June.

However the government ultimately won out with Conservative backing.

The Scottish government brought in the outright ban - the only one of its kind in the UK - in 2007 as part of the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act.

The amendments to the ban mean that the tails of spaniel and hunt point retriever puppies can be docked by a maximum of one third in length for puppies that are not more than five days old, when vets have sufficient evidence that the dogs will be used for working purposes in the future.

The reasoning is that the working dogs, flushing out animals to be shot on Scotland's vast hunting estates, can injure their long tails.

SNP group leader on Inverclyde council Chris McEleny is leading the bid to secure the debate at the policy conference in the hope that the party membership support moves to maintain the ban on tail docking in Scotland.

He said: "When the Scottish Government first introduced a ban on tail docking in 2007 it was hailed as being one of the most progressive moves in terms of supporting animal welfare in the UK.

"One of the benefits of a policy conference is that it gives ordinary members of the party the opportunity to set the political direction of our party. It is for elected representatives to then follow that direction.

"It is clear to me that many SNP members, supporters and indeed people across the country do not agree that tail docking should be introduced. This is a topical issue and I think that we should give party members the opportunity to voice their opinion and as a party we should have an informed debate that lets us set our view on it.

"I would therefore hope that this is an issue those determining the agenda for next week’s conference agree merits debate.

"If there is evidence that the welfare of ‘working’ dogs is being jeopardised because of the existing ban perhaps we should be looking more into why in 2017, as a country we are comfortable with animals being hunted for sport in the first place."

A members choice motion has been submitted to the conference, and it will be for the SNP's standing orders and agenda committee to decide whether it will be included for party members to debate and vote on.

The campaign to support the ban on tail docking has received the backing of veteran SNP MSP Christine Graeme, SNP council groups in Edinburgh city and Inverclyde, and, leading animal rights charities.

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said, "Our position on the laws on tail docking in Scotland remains unchanged. We support a total ban on the docking of dogs’ tails and believe that no dog should have its tail docked for any reason other than immediate veterinary need.

"We do not agree with the recent change in Scottish law and believe it was a backward step for animal welfare in Scotland."

Also backing the move is the SNP's Arbroath & District Branch, Ballochmyle Branch, Craigentinny/Duddingston Branch, Loudoun Branch, Portobello/Craigmillar Branch, Rosyth Branch, Stonehaven and Mearns Branch.