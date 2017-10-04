TWO-thirds of Scots adults remain overweight with the figures remaining largely unchanged over the past decade.

According to the survey, 29 per cent of Scots are obese while the average body mass index has increased from 27.1 to 27.7 since 2003.

Seven in 10 children were of healthy weight in 2016, in line with figures since 1998. But just two thirds of adults (64 per cent met the guidelines for moderate or vigorous physical activity last year, a similar level to that seen since 2012, with younger people more likely to meet the guidelines.

READ MORE: Fruit and veg consumption fell to lowest level last year

Researchers also found differences in levels of physical activity in relation to deprivation. People in the most deprived areas of Scotland are less likely to be physically active than those in the least deprived areas. Some 54 per cent of people in the most deprived areas meet the Scottish Government’s guidelines for physical activity, compared with 74 per cent of those in the least deprived areas.

When it comes to cardiovascular conditions and diabetes, those in the most deprived areas are more likely to have them than those in the least deprived areas –18 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

While 76 per cent of children met physical activity level guidelines, up from 71 per cent in 2008, girls at 72 per cent had “significantly lower” activity levels than boys at 79 per cent.

However, excluding activity at school only 36 per cent of 13- to 15-year-old girls met guidelines, compared to 58 per cent of boys. Children also eat more food high in fat and sugar than adults and are twice as likely to eat sweets, chocolate or crisps at least once a day.

READ MORE: Middle-class women drinking more regularly than their counterparts in more deprived areas

Nearly one in five (19per cent) of 16-24s reported signs of a possible psychiatric disorder, compared to 10per cent of those aged 65-74.

Professor Linda Bauld, of Cancer Research UK’s cancer prevention expert said: “The health impact of a heavy nation is significant. Obesity is linked to 13 different types of cancer and is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer after smoking.