A FORMER Scottish Rally champion has been banned from competing for six months for bringing the sport into disrepute after he dropped his trousers at a passing driver.
Jock Armstrong, 47, was taking time off from driving the high powered cars to steward the Solway Coast Rally near Dundrennan, Dumfries and Galloway, when he did the 'moonie' at a friend he sponsored.
But there is uproar on social media, with his fans rushing to his defence after rallying's governing body banned him.
The businessman, 47, who was runner up in this year's Scottish Championship, was also fine £1,000 in a decision handed down following a disciplinary hearing of the Motor Sport Association (MSA).
Mr Armstrong won the Scottish Championship in 2015 and 2016 and has been rallying for 25 years.
Mr Armstrong said the incident happened in a remote stretch of the course, with no other people nearby. But it was captured and released on social media by a photographer. He said: "Not one post said they were offended."
A spokesman for the rally organisers aid: “It’s all a bit unfortunate. It was just a prank that went wrong."
