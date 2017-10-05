The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is to donate a record £1 million to UK charities from funds raised by another sell-out run.

The 68th annual show saw a cast of more than 1,200 musicians and dancers perform on Edinburgh Castle's esplanade throughout August.

Since 1950 the event has donated more than £10 million to charity from earnings made during its run.

The latest sum will be split between 17 arts and Armed Forces organisations, including ABF - The Soldiers' Charity, The RAF Benevolent Fund, Scottish National War Memorial and Combat Stress.

The arts funding of £275,000 will help support traditional music and Highland dancing, establish a Tattoo talent development fund and support Edinburgh Council's culture project.

Brigadier David Allfrey, chief executive and producer of the Tattoo, said: "As we reflect over another phenomenally successful Tattoo season, we are able to come back and focus on our core purpose.

"The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has proudly been a charitable organisation supporting Armed Services charities and the arts since 1950, donating over £10 million over the years.

We are hugely excited that this is the second year in which we are able to pledge donations of £1 million and for the first time focusing solely on United Kingdom beneficiaries.

"For us this is a major milestone and underpins our determination to make an ever greater contribution, while growing the Tattoo's impact and value both in Edinburgh and further afield."

Air Vice-Marshal David Murray, controller of the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: "The Fund is proud to have worked with the Tattoo and to have been supported by them for a number of years.

"Specifically, this grant of £174,500 will support our new well-being and employment pathway project for beneficiaries living in housing trust properties who are wounded, injured or sick; the provision of our airplay youth sessions at RAF Lossiemouth; and individual grants to support the specific welfare needs of our beneficiaries.

"The RAF Benevolent Fund exists to ensure no member of the RAF Family faces adversity alone.

"Thanks to The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo we are able to improve the lives of our brave serving and retired RAF personnel."

Brigadier (Ret'd) Robin Bacon, chief of staff of ABF, said: "We are enormously grateful to The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo for its incredible generosity and enduring support to The Soldiers' Charity.

"This very significant donation enables us to continue to help our soldiers, veterans and their immediate families in time of need."

