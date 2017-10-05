THE Oriental short-clawed otters at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo celebrated World Animal Day yesterday by enjoying autumn-themed enrichment.
The group of five otters were quick to jump in and rummage around in autumn leaves looking for the food placed in there and playing together.
Oriental short-clawed otters are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List and can be found in the wild from India through Southeast Asia and up to the Philippines.
They are the smallest otter species in the world and are known for their agile, hand-like front paws that feature the short claws that give the species its name.
The Oriental short-clawed otter, or Asian short-clawed otter as it is also known, is a sociable animal, choosing to live in family groups of up to 12 individuals.
The biggest threat to these otters is loss of habitat due to farming and deforestation, as well as being killed by humans who see them as pests for killing fish and prawn stocks. Polluted waterways where the otters hunt and live are also a significant threat.
