SCOTLAND'S Boat Show is expanding and will this year have a record number of new exhibitors.

The show, now in its 31st year, will see two major changes to layout designed to expand on the success of 2016’s ‘Get On The Water’ theme and to encourage more people to get involved in boats and boating in Scotland for the first time.

As well as the huge number of exhibitors there will also be many special features and entertainment, including a cookery demonstration by celebrity chef Nick Nairn, for the thousands of visitors who descend on Kip Marina and Inverclyde. for the event.

Loading article content