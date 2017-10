ANAS Sarwar has finally broken his duck with his first - and probably last - trade union endorsement in the Scottish Labour leadership race.

The millionaire Glasgow MSP has been backed by the centre-right union Community, one of only two unions to endorse Jim Murphy for the leadership in 2014.

The other union to do so, Usdaw, unexpectedly backed left-winger Richard Leonard last month, joining Unison, Unite and the rail unions Aslef and the TSSA.

Loading article content