ANAS Sarwar has finally broken his duck with his first - and probably last - trade union endorsement in the Scottish Labour leadership race.

The millionaire Glasgow MSP has been backed by the centre-right union Community, one of only two unions to endorse Jim Murphy for the leadership in 2014.

The other union to do so, Usdaw, unexpectedly backed left-winger Richard Leonard last month, joining Unison, Unite and the rail unions Aslef and the TSSA.

Community, which began life as an iron and steel union but now takes members from all walks of life, including the self-employed, balloted its members on who to back.

It said 66 per cent had supported Mr Sarwar on a 72 per cent turnout of Scottish members who were also Labour party members or registered supporters.

However it refused to put an exact number on how many people voted.

Community assistant general secretary John Paul McHugh, who described Mr Sarwar as a “friend” who would make a “brilliant leader” after the result, said: “Anas has been a proud Community member for many years, and we are delighted to endorse him in this election.

“Scottish Labour needs fresh ideas and strong leadership; Anas Sarwar will deliver both.

“He has already set out plans to create new jobs and tackle child poverty.

“These are policies that will make a real difference to the lives of our members."

Mr Sarwar said: “I’m delighted to receive the support of Community, which is the only major union to have balloted its members during the leadership contest.

“Community members come from all industries and walks of life, but the union recognises that we live in a changing world.

“I encourage members from all unions to have their say in this leadership contest and support my campaign to ensure we can finally return Labour to power.”

So far, 22 constituency Labour parties have backed Mr Leonard, a former GMB official, and nine have backed Mr Sarwar.

The result will be declared on November 18.