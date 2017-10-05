THE Titan Crane has been lit in the colours of the Catalan flag in an act of solidarity with those affected by violence during a vote on independence.

The flag is also being flown outside the West Dunbartonshire Council headquarters in Dumbarton for the next week.

Councillor Jim Bollan, of the West Dunbartonshire Community Party, following a prompt from a local constituent, requested the move. Provost William Hendrie supported the move.

The crane was first lit in red, yellow and blue on Wednesday night and is expected to continue until Monday evening.

Titan Crane Clydebank lit up in Catalan colours in solidarity pic.twitter.com/UJpckfHrW4 — Danny McCafferty (@dmccafferty49) October 4, 2017

West Dunbartonshire showing solidarity actually. The Titan Crane lit up after Dunbarton resident suggested it. Showing the way. — LydiaKielbasiewicz45 (@LKielbasiewicz) October 4, 2017

The Catalan region, of which Barcelona is the capital, held an "independence referendum" last Sunday which led to violence when voters were met by Spanish riot police.

According to Catalonia’s Regional Ministry of Health, 893 citizens were injured along with 19 National Police officers and 14 Civil Guard officers.

The referendum was approved by the Catalonia Parliament but was declared "illegal" on September 6 by the Spanish Constitutional Court.

Turnout was 42.58 per cent and 91.96 cent voted yes to Catalan independence with 8.04 per cent voting against.

Cllr Bollan said: "I think there are a lot of similarities with what's happening in Catalonia and what's happening in Scotland.

Well done to West Dunbartonshire Council who are flying the Catalan flag for a week in solidarity with the Catalonian people. Please share. pic.twitter.com/OeRiwQqhVG — Cairde na hÉireann (@CNEScotland) October 4, 2017

Catalan flag lying from West Dunbartonshire Councils building in support of the Catalan people #cataloniaisnotspain pic.twitter.com/Y1mb0GZJwF — Shantivajra (@LesRobertson6) October 4, 2017

"It is our way of demonstrating solidarity with the people of Catalonia after the brutal actions by the Spanish militia.

"West Dunbartonshire has a long history of supporting and standing by people when they struggle – from South Africa to Chile."

When asked whether there was concern over the legality of the Catalan referendum, Cllr Bollan said the issue of legality is a "red herring", adding people are only exercising their "human right to vote".

He added: "I have to say I think the behaviour of the UN and the EU has been a scandal. Nine hundred EU citizens were injured and we've all seen the images of the woman being dragged down the street by her hair, yet they have sided with Madrid - it's disgraceful."

Local resident Josh Corrigan, who contacted Cllr Bollan about the possibility of the flag being flown, said: "My family and I are regular visitors to various parts of Spain, but this is something which I will now re-evaluate as we were completely shocked and disgusted at the sheer barbarity of the Spanish police towards the Catalonian people.

"I empathise with them fully after previously witnessing family and friends suffering from the same police brutality in the north of Ireland, and also as a supporter of the democratic right to vote."

Martin Docherty-Hughes, SNP MP for West Dunbartonshire, who has voiced his support for the Catalan independence movement, said: "Like everyone I have been shocked by the appalling scenes of brutality against the people of Catalonia seeking to exercise their democratic rights as laid out in Article 1 of the UN Charter. Regardless of political differences, violence can never be the answer."