IN a strange twist even by Holyrood standards, FMQs was overshadowed by a frog.

The squatter in Theresa May’s throat terrified the proceedings into a mute torpor.

The last session before October recess is generally a sort of Wicker Man bacchanal of bad behaviour. Added to which, it was the session immediately before the SNP conference, meaning cheap point-scoring by and off the government would normally be at its peak.

But instead, everyone seemed to be brooding on the Prime Minister’s honking larynx at the Tory conference the day before, anxious to avoid being similarly afflicted.

“There but for the grace of God and a disastrous snap election go I,” shivered MSPs.

Ruth Davidson, this season’s hot tip for conscription as next Tory leader, played it ultra safe.

Determined not to give Nicola Sturgeon any opportunity for mockery, she intoned solemnly about knife crime and the lack of stats about blades in schools.

The First Minister, no slouch with a stiletto herself, tutted that was an issue for councils.

Vertical manatee Alex Rowley then spoke about Universal Credit. “It’s baaad,” he concluded.

Ms Sturgeon was bored. “I think that there was a question in there somewhere,” she sighed.

However a passing mention of the Tories at least gave her a chance to wallop Mrs May.

“Watching the letters literally fall off the stage set yesterday was like watching an episode of Fawlty Towers,” she said, before planting one on Mr Rowley.

“I am so disappointed when I hear both the candidates for the Labour leadership say they would not work with the SNP in any circumstances, ever.

“In other words, Labour seems still to be in a position where it would actually prefer to see the continuation of a Tory Government than ever to work with the SNP.

“That beggars belief and leaves people across this country utterly astonished.”

Finally, Ms Sturgeon tried to gee up her lifeless troops with a random riff about Brexit.

Tory Miles Briggs asked about all the problems in NHS staffing under her watch.

Did Ms Sturgeon accept the workforce planning had been totally mismanaged?

The FM could not let such impudence pass unpunished.

“We face the looming threat of Brexit, which is making it harder for those who are already here to stay here and contribute to our NHS and will, of course, make it harder for us to recruit people who want to come here.

“Shame on the Tories for coming here to lecture others while their own Government does so much damage to the things that we hold dear”.

Nat MSPs cheered briefly, then clasped their throats in fear of amphibious invasion.

Unusually, Presiding Officer Ken Mackintosh told everyone to stay seated.

“A fire has been reported in this area,” he said. “We are going to evacuate the chamber.”

It turned out to be just a drill - and it was still the best moment of the day.