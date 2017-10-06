PROSECUTORS have convinced appeal judges to impose a five year jail term on a man who broke strict firearms laws by importing CS sprays and stun guns into Scotland from abroad.
Maitland Cuthill,41, of Arbroath, was jailed for 16 months at Dundee Sheriff Court in August 2017 after pleading guilty to multiple breaches of the Firearms Act.
Cuthill admitted buying five CS spray canisters from a foreign website in 2015.
He also admitted purchasing a stun gun and trying to import it into the UK and possessing a stun gun that was disguised as a torch.
Prosecutors yesterday argued at the appeal court that the sheriff sentenced Cuthill, acted incorrectly in the original case Lord Turnbull said: “We will quash the sentence and impose a custodial term of five years.”
