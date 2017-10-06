A SALTIRE emoji will finally be available on Apple products.
Unicode, the authority responsible for computer text and characters, will make Scottish, Welsh and English flags available from later this year.
Apple Smartphone users, however, have been warned that it is up to them to add the flags to keyboards.
Loading article content
As part of the next software update, users will have access to a whole host of new images, including zombies, dinosaurs and an elf.
The saltire, along with the other new images such as a breastfeeding woman and some broccoli, are to be made available as part of Apple's new iOS update 11.1.
The new designs were recently approved by the Unicode Consortium, the independent body that controls standards for the the images.
It is in charge of analysing and approving submitted designs of an emoji for use by all the major technology companies, including Apple, Google, Microsoft and Twitter.
The UK flag is already available on most iPhone and Android devices.
Unicode said: "This new version adds a mechanism to support regional flags, such as Scotland or California, though the choice of which of these flags to support is left to vendors."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.