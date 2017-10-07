THE family business of former Rangers owner Sir David Murray saw profits tumble in 2016 after its results for the previous year had been boosted by the sale of a major subsidiary.

The Edinburgh-based company, headed by David Murray junior, declared a trading profit of £1.375m million last year, with the firm highlighting a £1.5m donation made to the family’s new charitable foundation. The group made a pre-tax loss of £1m last year, according to accounts newly filed at Companies House.

Murray Capital had reported a pre-tax profit of £17.8m for 2015, boosted by a £28m gain on the sale of subsidiary Brand Rex, the Fife-based cable manufacturing business. The sale of Brand Rex brought about a dramatic fall in the company’s headcount, with the average number of employees dropping to 250 in 2016 from 596 the year before.

An exceptional dividend of £8 million was paid to shareholders in 2016, the company said, which contributed to net assets funds dipping to £42.4m from £51.5m in 2015. Turnover from continuing operations climbed by two per cent to £69.5m, which Murray Capital said came as Murray Metals, its metal stockholding business, made a profit of £1.18m. The profits at Murray Metals reflected an upturn in sales and margin in its plate and profiling business, amid what the company termed as more stable conditions in the steel market.

David Murray jr said 2016 had been a year of consolidation after two “highly-profitable years” on the back of several significant asset sales from its investment portfolio. Those included the sale of its stake in Alexander Dennis, the Falkirk-based bus manufacturer, for £11.8m in 2014.

Mr Murray said: “As a result, the shareholders made the strategic decision in 2016 both to pay an exceptional dividend and to make a sizeable donation to the new Murray Foundation, which will help several good causes close to the family’s heart.”

The group, which has interests in property, the wine trade and metals, said the £11m of investments it made in listed and unlisted companies last year involved co-investments with other private equity funds and managers.

Mr Murray added: “We also took advantage of some commercial real estate opportunities. There were no new asset disposals in the year, and we continue to invest heavily (over £23m) in our Murray Estates’ land bank.”

The company said it expects a decision at the start of next year from the Scottish Government on its plan to build 1,300 houses at its Edinburgh Garden District site. It was given Minded to Grant Planning Permission last June, before ministers then called the application in. The group also declared its hopes of gaining planning consent for a 23-acre commercial site near Edinburgh Airport. The application spans a 525-room hotel, 200 residential units, retail and leisure facilities and nearly 385,000 square feet of offices.

The controlling party of the company is Sir David Murray, who holds 51 per cent of the shares. Sir David’s former Murray International Holdings empire was wound up in 2015 with debts in the region of £200m.