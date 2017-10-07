FRESH humiliation for put-upon millionaire Anas Sarwar, the favourite turned also-ran in the Scottish Labour leadership race. After a disastrous start to his campaign, when he was unable to escape from his gilded background and rum goings-on at the family firm, dad hotfooted it back from Pakistan last week to lend “moral support” ie hit the phones. Now Holyrood has added to the grief with publication of a minute of the AGM of the Cross Party Group on Pakistan. Among the MSPs listed as attending is one “Anus Sarwar”. Bummer.

HE’S not the only one. Former SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson once got the “Anus” treatment in one of his party’s own press releases. Little has been seen of him since he lost his Moray seat in June. But Unspun hears a new gig is at hand. A Nat mole reports Mr R, who is still depute SNP leader, is being lined up for a cosy job at SNP HQ. When Tory MEP Ian Duncan was handed a peerage after not getting elected, the SNP denounced it as a “reward for failure”. So this would obviously be completely different.

MORE news on Paul Jukes, the fun-enforcing chief executive of North Lanarkshire Council. Apparently miffed at Unspun’s coverage of his wheeze of ten pin bowling for new politicians, his woes mounted last week as the administration tried to hide the names of councillors owing council tax. Of four in arrears, two have paid up. As to the others? Let’s just say that if a clean tab was needed to go bowling, the SNP team might well be two down.

