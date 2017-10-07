THE SNP will pitch itself as the party of competence and progress tomorrow, as it holds its first conference since its worst electoral setback in almost 40 years.
Party activists will gather for three days in Glasgow after the loss of 21 MPs and Nicola Sturgeon being forced to put a second independence referendum on the backburner.
However there will be no post-mortem into the party’s general election losses, or any main hall debate about independence.
Instead the party’s 83rd annual conference will debate Brexit, public sector pay, army recruitment of under-18s and reducing the money going to the Royal family.
The SNP said the event would be an important counterweight to the “incompetence and backstabbing” of the Tories and a Labour party “too scared” to debate Brexit.
The conference will also see the SNP stress its ability to continue to “deliver progressive government” after a decade in power.
SNP Business Convener Derek Mackay said: “The Tories are in chaos and Labour in Scotland are tearing themselves apart.
“Despite years of Tory cuts, we’re delivering the best public services anywhere in the UK and protecting the most vulnerable in society and supporting family budgets.
“We’re doing everything we can to protect the Scottish Parliament from a Westminster power grab, and we’re fighting an extreme Brexit, to keep Scotland as an outward looking, welcoming nation, ready to engage and make our contribution to building a better world.
“This week’s Conference gives us a chance to debate new ideas on how to keep moving Scotland forward.”
