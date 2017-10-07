I HAD always assumed that I had a grasp of basic grammar until my son's young Polish wife, who is a trained linguist, made it clear that I am, in fact, quite ignorant. However, I remain cheerfully pedantic about the English language and still wince when I hear "I seen it", "I done it" and "Are youse ready to order?", all of which now seem to be accepted. "Like I said" for "as I said". Shakespeare didnae write "Like You Like It", but what did he know?
I'm really honing in on my subject now when I should be homing in. A common mistake. If you claim that it's impossible to underestimate my knowledge of grammar, you insult me. Impossible to over overestimate would be a compliment, but the two are often confused.
I heard on radio recently that Sir Alec Douglas Home was to be seen shooting grouse in plus fours, which would certainly slow them down a bit. On "Robin Hall remembered" on Youtube there was "tribute to Robin Hall who partnered Jimmie Macgregor who sadly passed away in September". If I did, nobody told me.
Loading article content
Back to Star Trek which initiated this exchange of views ("To actually split an infinitive on increase", The Herald, September 25, and Letters, September 26-October 3). "To boldly g"' has a natural rhythm and trips off the tongue as a strong statement, whereas "to go boldly" sounds like an afterthought or an apology, so in this case I am quite happy with the faulty grammar. Now I'll go and do something useful while I wait for this wee piece to be demolished by real grammarians.
Jimmie Macgregor,
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?