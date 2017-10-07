“I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him… to swipe right.” Had Notting Hill been written during the Tinder-era, the dialogue would most likely leave us all feeling bitterly disappointed. If travel bookshop owner Hugh Grant had refused the advances of famous actress Julia Roberts, she may well have secured another match before she had time to buy a commiserative bottle of wine at the end of the street. Tinder would create all kinds of plot-holes in the otherwise sacred 1990s rom-com movie genre.

But for Millennials, dating apps and online dating have become so commonplace in finding love that the very idea of a face-to-face conversation could be considered romantic in itself. Nevertheless, love persists and even flourishes, in spite of the digital age.

The number of weddings in Scotland last year was just shy of 30,000 and an increasing number of young couples are turning to wedding blogs for inspiration. Braw Brides, for example is a website that acts as a wedding index for all things indie.

Couples can browse through a range of real-life weddings that eschew the traditional dogma and pin-point venues, décor, cakes and photographers that appeal to them. It also features blog posts from brides and grooms offering insight in to wedding planning and how to go about things your own way.

Paired with the appeal of Pinterest, a website that aims to inspire through online images and has a vast wedding following, it seems that the presence of alternative weddings online greatly influences the modern ceremony and provokes the digital generation to do things differently.

In Scotland the Millenial couple can be married in a brewery, or the famous Barrowland Ballroom, a quaint croft in Inverness or one of Glasgow’s many former churches turned bars.

Jayne McGaraggle Kelly was married to Stephen Kelly three months ago. Having both attended Glasgow University, the two thirtysomethings had a non-religious ceremony in the university chapel before a pit stop at the Grosvenor Cinema for drinks with guests.

She wore a traditional white dress paired with a leather jacket with “Just Married” emblazoned on the back, a pair of Dita cats-eye sunglasses shielding her gaze from the Glasgow sun. All 152 wedding guests were piped along Byres Road before entering the reception venue at Oran Mor – but this wedding was far from conventional.

McGaraggle-Kelly, said: We wanted our wedding to be unique, but we felt it was important not to go overboard as there’s so much out there now with Pinterest and other sites. It all seems ‘different’ but you see it at every wedding.

“We love Glasgow and knew we just wanted a big party and didn’t want too much travel involved for our guests. When we viewed Oran Mor and found out it had a 2am license we were sold. We knew our friends and family wouldn’t want to call it a night at midnight.

“I like to think we had a nice mix of a tradition with a contemporary touch. As for my name, I kept it because I’ve had it my whole life, - but what's an extra five letters on the end?”

McGaraggle-Kelly also sourced a collection of gramophones filled with flowers which acted as their centre pieces and the couple brewed their own beer at Drygate as wedding favours – complete with a custom illustration of them on the label. Not even weddings are exempt from the craft-beer revolution.

Research from June this year shows that 74 per cent of 18-34 year-olds have no religion. This means that for many, saying your nuptials doesn’t have to happen under the roof of a traditional church.

Humanist wedding ceremonies now outnumber church weddings in Scotland which has spurred on a change in wedding vows, with many couples opting to write their own.

Natasha Radmehr, editor of the Scottish Wedding Directory, has observed the change in wedding trends during her time in charge of the magazine. "I think the beauty of getting married here lies in the fact that we celebrate and encourage diversity," she said. "We're one of a small clutch of countries in which humanist wedding ceremonies are legally binding, and the Scottish Episcopal Church recently voted in favour of allowing same-sex marriage within its church.

"You can get married anywhere here, whether that's up a mountain or on a boat. I think that's really special.”

Speaking of a shift in attitudes to wedding ceremonies, she added: “Hardly any brides walk down the aisle to Mendelssohn's Wedding March, preferring instead to choose a song that's meaningful to them. The wedding meal is also much more informal now - it's been a while since I encountered a receiving line, and lots of couples opt for family-style dining, food trucks or buffets to create a more relaxed atmosphere.

“We had a bride in the magazine recently who wore a stunning red Vera Wang dress, a couple who had a 'first look' shoot (where the photographer takes photos of the to-be-weds before they actually get married), and a bride who was walked down the aisle by her mum. Nobody feels that they must follow a blueprint any more.”

Tradition is not out of reach for those with a taste for nostalgia. The Scottish Wedding Show returned to Glasgow yesterday for two days, showcasing a plethora of wedding ideas for young couples, with 300 companies catering to every wedding detail from cakes to cars and dresses.

Hosts of bridal parties descended on the venue ready for a day of browsing, with many businesses offering a discount on purchases made on the day. The event stages three daily bridal catwalk shows including dresses for bridesmaids and mother of the bride - a big draw for many of the attendees.

Brand new to the October 2017 show was TV presenter John Amabile’s Your Wedding Wows!, featuring live tips on crafting the perfect elements for the big day. A live band showcase also features, with performers on stage throughout the weekend. Other musicians, such as harpists are on hand to offer music that works over the day and evening of the wedding.

The event space was decorated with an array of impressive wedding cars, notably a Rolls Royce Shadow, a delicate cream-coloured Volkswagen camper van for hipster couples, and a “something blue” vintage Rolls Royce Phantom.

Bridal parties made their way from the VIP cocktail and champagne bar to sample free cake and indulge in the buzz of booking their big day.

Hayleigh Grant from Stirling attended the event with her three bridesmaids yesterday and booked cars for her wedding day.

She said: “The day has been totally great. Sometimes when you’re looking online it can become quite overwhelming, so to be able to pick up the products and ask the vendors questions directly has been a big help to me and today I sorted one more thing off my list.”