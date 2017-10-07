A DIVER has died after being recovered from the sea near Orkney.
The alarm was raised at around 4pm on Friday after the diver failed to surface while diving at a wreck in Scapa Flow, north east of Cava Lighthouse.
The UK Coastguard launched a rescue operation involving Stromness and Kirkwall coastguard teams, a search and rescue helicopter from Sumburgh and a Longhope RNLI lifeboat.
Loading article content
A Mayday relay broadcast was issued to all nearby vessels to join the search.
The lifeboat crew recovered the diver at around 5.30pm.
He was confirmed dead by a paramedic from the UK Coastguard helicopter who was winched on to the lifeboat.
The lifeboat crew said in a statement: "The diver was treated with respect and dignity by the volunteer crew members and taken to Stromness.
"RNLI Longhope would like to offer their condolences and deepest sympathy to his family, friends and loved ones."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.