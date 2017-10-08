THE issue of race has now forced itself into the battle for who will be the next leader of the Scottish Labour Party. Last night, sources in Scottish Labour were briefing the media that more than 1000 Asian members have joined the party since nominations for the contest between Anas Sarwar and Richard Leonard opened less than a month ago. Party sources claimed members had been signed up “to edge it for Anas”.

The Sunday Herald has learned that 1600 people joined Labour after the party’s contest was announced in August and nominations opened on September 11. Tomorrow is the final deadline to join and be eligible to take part in the ballot. Voting papers will be sent out later this month. However, 1200 of those who have been added to Labour’s membership list had “Asian sounding names”, according to a party source. Scottish Labour is understood to currently have about 25,000 members.

Last night, a party source suggested members of the Asian community had been recruited by Sarwar’s supporters to vote in what is expected to be a tight contest. “Reports of recruitment have been circulating in a number of constituency parties and people are obviously very concerned that there should be rigorous checking of it...People know what’s going on, the only question is whether it will be enough to edge it for Anas,” the source said.

