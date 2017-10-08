GREAT British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain wants 20-year-old university student Liam Charles to win this year's show.

Hussain, who won the show in 2015, tipped Charles during an appearance at the Cheltenham Literature Festival where she was speaking to promote her new book, Nadiya's British Food Adventure.

During a question and answer session one member of the audience asked Hussain whether she was watching Great British Bake Off since it switched to Channel 4 from BBC1.

She said: "I do watch it and I think, it's great, I don't know who's going to win because I get it wrong every year. The year I was in it I said I wasn't going to win and I won, so I got that wrong as well.

"I really like Liam, I love Liam."

Hussain, a married mother of three, said she could not believe she had won the Bake Off crown as she thought Tamal Ray would triumph.

She said her husband pushed her into entering in order to overcome anxiety and panic attacks and after winning had to wait eight weeks before the first episode aired, which she deliberately did not watch.

"It seems bizarre to be here today but what I learnt about panic disorder is that it is going to stay with me forever but being on Bake Off challenge me in a way I never expected it to," she said.

"It is something I live with and is part of me but it doesn't have to be screaming in my face. Doing Bake Off meant I learnt to push myself in a way I had never done before.

"It was that moment I won, I didn't how much things would change, things have never been the same."