To lose your home at any time is emotionally and physically hard and that is all the more so when you are late in life. So the closure of any care home, for whatever reason, has a deep impact not only on those who have come to call it ‘home’ but upon the tens of individuals who have earned their living there and for whom it has become a place of purpose and love.

The news a major charitable care home provider has found it necessary to withdraw from the older people’s care home sector is both sad and troubling. It is also concerning there are a growing number of providers on the margins of sustainability and find the levels of public funding are wholly inadequate. Whilst we should not be concerned that this is the start of a major set of closures, it is a warning sign that all is not well in the sector.

