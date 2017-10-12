ELDERLY residents at care homes slated for closure by Bield Housing and Care have been told they have too much room and their services are too high quality, it has emerged.
These are among a list of reasons given by the charity for its decision to exit the care home market. Others cited by senior managers include the cost of complying with regulations, funding shortfalls from councils and the need for more staff to cope with residents who are more frail or have other medical needs.
READ MORE: Care home staff left in tears after they were told of closure, says union leader
Loading article content
In a letter sent to residents telling them their homes will close, Bield said the changes were necessary to secure its long term future, as its homes have been loss-making “for a number of years”.
A factsheet accompanying the letter says one reason is that the homes, built to allow people to live independently are too large: “These flats have approximately double the space standards required by care home regulation and have their own front door and kitchen area,” the statement says. “Unfortunately the larger space is good for our service users, but reduces our ability to increase our income.”
Herald View: Closures challenge us all over cost of care for the elderly
Bield has concluded, it told residents: “older people who require more support to meet their needs may be best cared for by other care home providers.”
Explaining its decision to quit the care home market, Bield Housing and Care said it had a five year plan to change course by the end of 2022, with the 12 homes closing by the end of March 2018. Following that, the charity said it would develop a menu of “tailored services, with greater choice and flexibility for customers” including a new Bield@home home care service.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?