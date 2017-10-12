FAMILIES will increasingly have to take on the cost of care of older relatives, rather than relying on the state, according to one of Scotland’s leading experts on care for the elderly.
Professor June Andrews, advisor to the Dementia Services Development Trust, was speaking after charity Bield announced it is closing 12 Scottish homes for older people and exiting the residential care market. Her comments also came after UK Government social care minister Jackie Doyle Price said older people should be required to sell their homes rather than passing them on to younger relatives, in order to fund their care needs.
Professor Andrews said there was evidence that changes in circumstances were highly dangerous for elderly people. “If they are closing care homes, they need to be very, very careful,” she said. “Research that indicates sudden unplanned move from a care home can increase the mortality rate. But there are examples of it being done well to avoid the worst damage, particularly to people with dementia.”
She said that while the public perception might be that the care home business was highly profitable, in fact it is extremely risky, with providers having to meet rising costs, yet having limited input into how much they receive from local authorities.
“So many aspects are beyond your control. All you have to do is look at the number of care homes closing across the UK,” she said.
“Governments can’t continue to increase what they pay, so families will need to be more responsible for the cost of care and plan for what they are going to do if they get poorly.”
Age Scotland has also warned the closures could have serious consequences for vulnerable residents. The charity is calling for a compulsory risk register for care homes to anticipate and mitigate similar closures in future.
Charity director Keith Robson said: “It’s urgent that providers and commissioners work together to set up the most effective contingency planning process, and ensure that early action can be taken to prevent closure or ensure a smooth transition.”
