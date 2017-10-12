FAMILIES will increasingly have to take on the cost of care of older relatives, rather than relying on the state, according to one of Scotland’s leading experts on care for the elderly.

Professor June Andrews, advisor to the Dementia Services Development Trust, was speaking after charity Bield announced it is closing 12 Scottish homes for older people and exiting the residential care market. Her comments also came after UK Government social care minister Jackie Doyle Price said older people should be required to sell their homes rather than passing them on to younger relatives, in order to fund their care needs.

Professor Andrews said there was evidence that changes in circumstances were highly dangerous for elderly people. “If they are closing care homes, they need to be very, very careful,” she said. “Research that indicates sudden unplanned move from a care home can increase the mortality rate. But there are examples of it being done well to avoid the worst damage, particularly to people with dementia.”

