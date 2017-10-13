Glasgow-born Moors Murderer Ian Brady’s body must be disposed of with “no music and no ceremony”, a judge at the High Court has ruled.
The decision was announced in London on Friday by the Chancellor of the High Court, Sir Geoffrey Vos.
Brady, who used the name Ian Stewart-Brady, died aged 79 on May 15 this year but his remains have not yet been disposed of.
Sir Geoffrey had been asked by two local authorities to make decisions relating to the disposal of the serial killer’s body so that it can be “lawfully and decently disposed of without further delay”.
Myra Hindley and Ian Brady (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
Brady and Myra Hindley, who died in prison in 2002, tortured and murdered five children in the 1960s. Four of the victims were buried on Saddleworth Moor in the south Pennines.
