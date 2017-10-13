THE SNP Government has warned of serious damage to Scottish rail projects because of a “£600m shortfall” from the Treasury.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf levelled the criticism after the UK Government announced a £3.6bn allocation for repairs to tracks, signalling and stations over five years from 2019.

Mr Yousaf said that was £600m less than was needed, not the “generous settlement” proclaimed by Westminster.

The UK Government announced the money late on Thursday, saying it amounted to £600m more than the previous investment period.

It said the cash also came with fewer strings attached, allowing the Scottish Government more choice in how to spend the money on improving services to passengers.

Holyrood could also get extra funding through the Barnett system because of HS2, it said.

But Mr Yousaf said: “This £600m shortfall will do serious damage to Scotland's railways and our future enhancement projects.

"The Scottish government has taken a constructive approach simply requesting the same funding we have received previously accounting for inflation.

"We want to continue to invest in improving our rail network and services to meet future demands, but the changes to be introduced by the UK government are putting at risk our ability to do so in full and this will have a massive impact".

The government suggested improvements to Glasgow Central Station, the Aberdeen to Inverness line and cross-border rail routes could all have to be rescheduled.

The reopening of stations in the Borders and East Lothian may also have to be postponed.

The Scottish Government said it was particularly concerned that the long-term funding formula for rail was changing, so that it was linked to population and the Barnett formula.

Until now it has been linked to the extent of the rail network and geography, with Scotland receiving more than 11 per cent of UK rail funds, above its population share.

Tory MSP Dean Lockhart said: “This £3.6bn funding deal is more than Scotland's population share and it is welcome that more money will be available as HS2 is rolled out.

"The SNP government's complaints are entirely predictable.

“Rather than wheeling out the same old fake grievance, Humza Yousaf should apply himself to sorting out ScotRail and backing hard pressed commuters in Scotland.”

SNP MSP Fulton MacGregor said: “It’s the worst sort of cynical Tory behaviour in trying to pull the wool over Scotland while imposing wholesale cuts on our public services.

“Given Scotland’s size and geography we need a fair funding deal for our railways. That’s something that all parties should get behind if they truly have Scotland’s interests at heart.”