DIRECTORS are having to inject cash into Hamilton Academical FC after losing an estimated £750,000 in an "elaborate fraud".

The club said they were going through one of the most difficult periods in its history and were working closely with Police Scotland who confirmed they was an "ongoing criminal investigation".

The club chairman Les Gray said it was necessary for the board to come up with more funds until the completion of what could be a long and complex fraud investigation.

It is understood the fraud involves 'vishing', a scam where a caller posing as a bank representative persuades victims to reveal financial information or use their card readers to authorise payments online.

Other clubs are believed to have been approached.

Last month the SPFL warned clubs to be on their guard against online fraud.

It came after Police Scotland were called to investigate at the end of June when Annan Athletic failed to receive an end of season payment from the league.

The League Two side were expecting about £18,000 but the funds were paid into a fraudulent account.

The SPFL said it had been subject to further attempts at hacking and fraudulent activity in the week of the warning.

Mr Gray said: "At this point it is imperative that we remain calm and work together as we go through one of the most difficult situations we have faced as a club.

"In the interim, the directors intend to inject funds to meet the club's ongoing obligations until the investigation is complete to ensure continuity.

"It is our intention to host a media briefing to go into more detail when the initial legal and banking investigations reveal the facts. This will allow us to give full disclosure of the event."

The club said no further comment would be made as the police investigation continues.

Police Scotland said: "We can confirm a complaint has been received regarding a fraud and officers are currently carrying out inquiries into this matter."

Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the Scottish Professional Football League, said: “Hamilton Academical have informed us that they have been the victim of a sophisticated financial fraud and that Police Scotland are carrying out an investigation.

“This is clearly a very serious and unfortunate situation and everyone in the game will hope it can be resolved quickly. We will be monitoring the situation closely and working in conjunction with Hamilton Academical in the days and weeks ahead.”

Scottish Football Association chief Stewart Regan tweeted: “Shocked to hear this news from @acciesfc. Sincerely hope the investigation delivers a positive outcome for the club.”

Hamilton have the lowest budget of any club in Scotland’s top flight and their average home attendance is about 2,500.

Accies, managed by former player Martin Canning, sit ninth in the Premiership table and are due to face Motherwell at home tomorrow.