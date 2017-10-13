TWO young organists will have the chance to play the daily organ recital at Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum next week.
Aaron Hawthorne and Matthew McIlree will be making their debut at Kelvingrove on Tuesday and yesterday got the chance to get some rehearsal time in.
Aaron is a third-year music student at the University of Glasgow. He recently won the competition for the UK Young Theatre Organist of the Year 2017 and is already beginning to make a name for himself within the niche area of the ‘cinema’ organ. He is also resident organist in Motherwell Cathedral and St Bride’s RC Church in Cambuslang.
Matthew is a sixth year student at the Music School of Douglas Academy, Milngavie. He plays regularly at his local church in Kilmalcolm and was the most recent winner of Glasgow Music Festival’s Glasgow Society of Organists Trophy. He is also a pianist who has played a concerto with the European Youth Summer Music course orchestra, and as a violinist has played in several orchestras.
