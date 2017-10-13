Scottish Premiership football clubs Hamilton Accies and Hearts have been hit by fraudsters.

Hamilton Academical lost a huge sum of money in an “elaborate” scam that has left the Ladbrokes Premiership side in financial chaos.

Then, just hours later, Hearts said it had suffered an internet based fraud earlier in the year.

In both cases the police have been called in.

The New Douglas Park has confirmed it is going through “one of the most difficult situations” it has ever faced after being caught out by in a ‘vishing’ fraud which drained its funds.

Hearts said in a statement on its website:"Heart of Midlothian can confirm it was the subject of an internet fraud earlier this year.

"The matter is now part of an active police investigation and therefore no further comment will be made."

Vishing tends to involve a caller claiming to be a bank representative who persuades victims to hand over financial information which is used to drain accounts of cash.

It’s understood other football clubs have been approached in the same way.

Directors of the Lanarkshire club, which has the lowest budget of any club in Scotland’s Premiership, have had to pump cash into the club accounts to meet its ongoing financial obligations.

Club chairman Les Gray said: “It is imperative that we remain calm and work together as we go through one of the most difficult situations we have faced as a club.”

He said initial banking and legal investigations are still taking place and a full statement concerning the fraud would be made later.

Police Scotland has confirmed it has launched a criminal investigation.

The fraud comes just weeks after the SPFL warned clubs to be on their guard against online fraud. It has said that it has been subject to attempts at hacking and fraudulent activity.

In June Annan Athletic called in police after an end of season payment of around £18,000 was made to a fraudulent account.

Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the Scottish Professional Football League, said: “This is clearly a very serious and unfortunate situation and everyone in the game will hope it can be resolved quickly.”