THE former principal teacher at the Celtic Learning Centre will be able to carry on teaching despite being convicted of a £1,000 fraud.
Anthony Russell, 58, was fined £500 in court and quit his job after he used the Glasgow City Council funds to club season tickets.
Russell, 58, has now agreed to be reprimanded by the General Teaching Council for Scotland over the dishonesty between 2012 and 2014.
The disciplinary body heard that Russell had repaid the money and had 'clearly reflected' on the matter and submitted a guilty plea before it came to trial.
The GTCS said that no child was harmed, although it was a breach of trust and there was no evidence of previous or current dishonesty. It also said he had a previously unblemised career The centre operated by the Celtic FC Foundation and the council promotes the benefits of inclusive education and takes education sessions into primary and secondary schools.
