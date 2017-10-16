ALEX MCLEISH is open to the prospect of returning as Scotland manager and succeeding Gordon Strachan at Hampden.

The 58-year-old was appointed as Walter Smith’s successor a decade ago but narrowly missed out on a place at the 2008 European Championship finals.

The Scottish FA have started their search for Strachan’s replacement after he left his post last week in the wake of another failed qualification campaign.

McLeish said: “No call. It would nice to get a call to see what their thoughts. There are a lot of good candidates out there.

“It was a short spell but it was a really exciting time. It would be great to think the next coach or manager could get Scotland to a major finals. It is going to happen someday.

“I felt when I took it last time around was I ready for international football?

“I used to think it was older coaches who go down that route but at that time it was trendy for young coaches, there was Marco van Basten, Jurgen Klinnsmann and there were three or four others worldwide.

“Of course, the thing is when they actually call you then it is hard to say no. It was I was going to think about this but no I will take it.”

After failing to qualify for the finals in Austria and Switzerland, McLeish stepped down as Scotland boss to return to club management with Birmingham City.

He has since had spells in charge of Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Genk and Zamalek and is keen to get back in the dugout once again.

And the former Rangers boss admits he would love the chance to have another crack at qualification and attempt to end Scotland’s two decade wait for a major competition appearance.

He said: “Yes, it could be a good time in my life. The age I am at I still feel I have a lot of mileage in me for any chance.

“I have done a lot of fire-fighting in England and got a lot of books balanced and also kept teams competitive.

“The international challenge is different in that you are not wheeling and dealing and you’re are trying to get a bunch of guys to play to outstanding levels.

“I think it would be everybody’s dream to be the manager to take Scotland back to a major finals. Someday soon somebody is going to do that.”

That Euro 2008 campaign is as close as Scotland have come to qualifying for some time but it was another case of so near yet so far for the national side.

A 2-0 defeat to Georgia left McLeish’s side needing a result against Italy at Hampden and ultimately cost them dear in Group B.

And the former Scotland defender feels he has improved as a coach since his first stint came to a frustrating end.

He said: “It was an incredible run of games and if I could turn the clock back then I would change the approach to the Georgia game.

“When I kept faith in the same team who had expended a lot of energy in Georgia. We also stuck with the 4-4-2 and it clearly never worked.

“In this game you never stop learning even if you are as experienced as Sir Alex Ferguson, he still made mistakes. When it comes to those levels the fine detail has to be there.

“Yes [I am better equipped now]. That is the irony of me being out of the game.

“I have seen a lot of jobs I have fancied and there are some I have been offered but didn’t feel we for me but some of the clubs you think I could do a job in terms of my experience. “You have much more common sense as before you went in head first.”