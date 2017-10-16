THERESA May has been called on to scrap the UK Government’s “unfair” and “undemocratic” plan to cut the size of the House of Commons as the country goes through the upheaval of Brexit.

Among the potential consequences of the proposed changes are:

*a threat to Jeremy Corbyn's Islington constituency, which could put the leader in a battle for seats with two of his closest allies – Emily Thornberry, the Shadow Foreign Secretary, and Diane Abbott, the Shadow Home Secretary.

*the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat of Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, also faces being scrapped;

*a reduction in the number of Highland seats from three to two would see SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford's Ross, Skye and Lochaber seat and SNP business spokesman Drew Hendry's Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey seat mostly merged into a new Highland South constituency;

*the largest proposed constituency by area would be Highland North, at 12,985 square kilometres while the smallest would be Glasgow Central and Edinburgh North and Leith at just 20 sqkm;

*in Glasgow, the number of seats would be cut reduce from seven to six and

*only three Scottish constituencies - East Lothian and the protected islands constituencies of the Western Isles and Orkney and Shetland - would remain unchanged.

According to Downing Street, the Prime Minister remains intent on pursuing her party’s plan to reduce the number of MPs from 650 to 600 - in Scotland the reduction will be from 59 to 53 MPs – and to create broadly similar-sized electorates of around 75,000 voters.

However, the proposals appear unlikely to be approved by Westminster since Mrs May lost the Conservative majority in the Commons as the plans would face stiff opposition from other major parties and disgruntled Tories who stand to lose their seats.

The Democratic Unionist Party, whose 10 MPs the PM relies on to have a majority in the Commons, is unlikely to support moves which could see its representation at Westminster cut.

Last night, Alistair Carmichael, the Liberal Democrats’ Chief Whip, urged the Government to stop wasting public funds and bow to the inevitable as the party declared: “The boundary review is dead.”

Cat Smith for Labour said her party stood ready to work with all parties to ensure that a boundary review could go ahead in a way that benefited Britain’s democracy, not just the Conservative Party.

“To lose 50 MPs at a time we are repatriating powers from Brussels as we leave the European Union risks leaving the UK Government struggling to keep up with the day to day requirements of legislation.

“They need to drop their unfair, undemocratic plans, as well as ensuring the review is based on the most up-to-date register and that there is appropriate flexibility to take into account community ties and geography,” she added.

A similar message came from the SNP. Its spokesman Tommy Sheppard said: “At a time when the whole country faces the huge threat of an extreme Tory Brexit, fiddling the boundaries of MPs’ constituencies is the last thing the UK Government should be wasting its time on.”

He added: "There is now no majority in the House of Commons for reducing the size of the chamber; for the Tory Government to continue to task the Commission to look at reducing seats is a waste of taxpayers money."

Final proposals will be submitted to the UK Parliament in September 2018 and, if agreed, the new constituencies will be in use at the next scheduled General Election in 2022.