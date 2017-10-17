Storm Ophelia is described as the most powerful ex-hurricane to have been this far east in the Atlantic.
Here are some specifics about the effect on the island of Ireland:
:: Three people died. Two men and a woman were killed in separate incidents in the Republic of Ireland. One man was killed when a car he was in was struck by a tree while another man was killed in a chainsaw accident when he was trying to clear a tree downed by the wind. A woman died when a tree fell on her car in severe wind.
Loading article content
:: 370,000 homes and businesses were without power at the peak of the storm at around 4pm on Monday afternoon.
:: The strongest gusts of the day were recorded as 119mph at Fastnet Lighthouse off the south west coast of Ireland.
:: The eye of the storm passed over Valentia Observatory in Co Kerry at around 10am.
:: The storm first hit counties Kerry and Cork at around 5am, and was expected to have cleared Donegal and the north coast of Northern Ireland by midnight, making the total time Ophelia took to track the island 19 hours.
:: The heaviest rainfall was in Belmullet in Co Mayo where 25.3mm fell. Meanwhile Dublin airport saw just one millimetre of rainfall.
ends
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.