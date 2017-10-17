A BUILDING had collapsed in Glasgow’s South Side - more than a year after its residents were evacuated.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Crosshill before 4am after nearby residents were woken up by the collapse.

One local resident told The Evening Times that the unoccupied building on Albert Road at the corner of Eskdale Street has been cordoned off for more than a year.

Police Scotland confirmed that they were called to the scene and no one was injured.

The building was empty after private residents were evacuated due to its condition and a safety exclusion zone was set up in the meantime.

One person who lives nearby said: “I heard almost like a thunder noise when I was lying in bed and when I got up I realised what had happened, and we called the fire brigade and the police.

“The fire brigade responded immediately because there is a station near by.”

