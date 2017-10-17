A BUILDING had collapsed in Glasgow’s South Side - more than a year after its residents were evacuated.
Emergency services rushed to the scene in Crosshill before 4am after nearby residents were woken up by the collapse.
One local resident told The Evening Times that the unoccupied building on Albert Road at the corner of Eskdale Street has been cordoned off for more than a year.
Police Scotland confirmed that they were called to the scene and no one was injured.
The building was empty after private residents were evacuated due to its condition and a safety exclusion zone was set up in the meantime.
One person who lives nearby said: “I heard almost like a thunder noise when I was lying in bed and when I got up I realised what had happened, and we called the fire brigade and the police.
“The fire brigade responded immediately because there is a station near by.”
Loading article content
Picture and video by Jamie Simpson
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “It was around 3.55am this morning, police were called to a report of an unoccupied building having partially collapsed at Albert Road.
“Nobody was injured.”
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched seven appliances to the scene.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of debris falling from an unoccupied tenement building on Albert Road.
“A total of seven appliances were immediately mobilised to the scene and firefighters found part of the front face of the building to have collapsed.
“There were no casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”
Crosshill building collpase in Glasgow. Picture by Evening Times reader.
Glasgow City Council’s Building Standards and Public Safety were also at the scene following the incident.
The local authority told The Evening Times that the flats are privately owned and the residents were evacuated some time ago.
An exclusion zone was set up thereafter and the debris from the building fell inside that.
The council had been working with the residents and grants were secured to start work to stabilise the building.
A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: “The building comprised of privately owned tenement flats. Officers from the council’s Building Standards and Public Safety service previously ordered its evacuation due to its condition and set up an exclusion zone around it for public safety.
“Responsibility for repairing the property lies with the private owners however the council had offered them financial assistance to help with the cost of repair. Stabilisation works to the property and removal of the bay window areas were due to commence on site within the next two weeks following the appointment of a contractor, by the owners’ agent.
“Unfortunately, storm Orphelia hit the city and there was a collapse. The exclusion zone did its job and contained the debris and, because we previously evacuated the building, no one was hurt.”
Engineers and the contractor representing the owners are currently on site to assess the damage along with staff from Building Standards and Public Safety.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?