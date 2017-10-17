BORIS Johnson is holding up the Brexit talks by stopping Theresa May making an acceptable offer on Britain’s "divorce bill", an ally of German chancellor Angela Merkel has said.

Michael Fuchs, Deputy Chairman of Mrs Merkel's CDU/CSU group in the German parliament, said he thought the Prime Minister would bring forward proposals on Britain's financial obligations that could break the deadlock in negotiations if she was not plagued by "internal trouble" in the Conservative Party.

He said Mrs May's proposal in her Florence speech last month that Britain would pay contributions to the Brussels budget agreed in 2014 and which runs to 2020 of around £18 billion did not go far enough, as it did not include an offer to pay the pensions of EU bureaucrats; thought to run to billions of pounds.

