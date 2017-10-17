RUTH Davidson is to swap frontline politics for the TV kitchen, albeit momentarily, with a guest appearance on a celebrity episode of the Great British Bake Off.
The Scottish Conservative leader will take part in a charity special of the Channel 4 programme later this year to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer, the party has confirmed.
Ms Davidson was previously a guest on the baking show's spin-off, An Extra Slice, when it aired on the BBC.
Appearing alongside former Bake Off champion Nadiya Hussain, comedian Tom Allen and presenter Jo Brand last October, she critiqued the 2016 contestants' semi-final performances.
Former Labour shadow chancellor Ed Balls and former prime ministers' wives Samantha Cameron and Sarah Brown have appeared on past Bake Off charity specials.
