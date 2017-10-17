Rangers legend Terry Butcher has been left heartbroken by the death of his war hero son aged 35.
Christopher Butcher, 35, had served in Afghanistan and the Ibrox player had previously spoken out about his son's struggle to cope with the events he experienced in the Army.
His brother Edward paid tribute to Chris last night in an emotional post on Facebook.
Pictured: Christopher Butcher, passed away aged just 35. Credit: Facebook
He said: "It is with the up most sadness that I regret to say that my brother Christopher Butcher has passed away this morning.
My older brother was the best brother I can ever of asked for and his death has hit the entire family hard.
The family are together and we will release the dates of the funeral in due time.
I wanted to put this on Facebook to inform all who knew him.
We know how greatly he was loved and we’re sorry that we can’t call every person who knew him to tell them."
Terry had previously spoken out about his son's struggle to cope with the memories of war.
Married Christopher served with the Royal Artillery.
His Facebook page biography reads: "Left the Army and now just a moody bitter vet."
