A WOMAN banned from keeping dogs for 15 years brawled with police as they arrested her for continuing to keep the animals on her farm.

Morag Jackson, 56, lashed out and kicked a female police officer after they discovered she was housing more dogs in filthy conditions.

She had previously been convicted of keeping dozens of terrier dogs in cramped pens and failing to properly feed or clean them at the farm in Stonehouse, Lanarkshire.

At Hamilton Sheriff Court, Sheriff Douglas Brown told her: “The law is not there to try and trick people, it is actually a lot to do with common sense."

Sentence was deferred.