HUNDREDS of small shops across Scotland will close as they face an additional £22million business rates bill which will force many of them to shut amid soaring costs.

Hard-pressed High Streets will be further devastated after next years rates were confirmed at 3.9per cent next year which retailers warn will push many out of business.

The percentage increase is based on September's rate of retail price index (RPI) inflation, which has been climbing sharply since 2008.

But while homeowners can only see bills rise by 3per cent see retailers and other owners of commercial property will face a 3.9 per cent hike in their business rates from next April.

If the link was switched to the consumer price index instead, as recommended by the Barclay review into business rates earlier this year, the rise would instead by just 2.8per cent.

Now retailers are demanding that ministers switch the index and help reduce pressure on beleagured shop owners.

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, Head of Policy of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: "Scottish businesses will be concerned at the potential for costs to rise further unless action is taken.

“The retail industry in Scotland is undergoing significant transition and retailers are seeking to respond positively with substantial investment in new technology, a more skilled workforce and better logistics.

"However, this is made all the harder by the rising cumulative burden of government-imposed costs which is an acute problem and is holding back investment.”

“Scottish Ministers have the opportunity to take a different approach in the upcoming Budget.

"Instead of looking for a short-term cash grab, they should focus on the overall competitiveness of the economy.

"Increasing rates in this manner only increases the burdens on businesses, and could indeed produce further inflationary pressures. That’s not going to help drive sustainable growth.”

Tens of thousands of jobs in Scotland's retail sector are under threat and many town centres face being "hollowed out" with the loss of their shops, according to industry research.

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) estimates that almost a quarter of Scottish shops, more than 4,000 premises, could close by 2025.

Rural locations and small towns are likely to be among the hardest hit as technological change combines with rising costs such as the introduction of the living wage in April to make many outlets unsustainable.

The SRC’s most recent quarterly town centre shop vacancy rate increased to 9.3 per cent in July 2017, up from 7.5 per cent in July 2016 with almost one in every ten shops lying empty.

In August Scottish Government figures revealed that employment in the retail industry had shrunk by 16,400 over the past eight years, down 6.3 per cent over the period.

The number of retail stores was down 1,831 over the past eight years, down 7.per cent.

A campaign by the The Herald earlier this year highlighting the potentially devastating effects of rates revaluation on businesses and the economy led to a rethink by the Scottish Government.

Our Great Rates Revolt series of articles drew attention to fears across Scottish industries over the effects increases could have on scores of firms, with many seeing hugely increased bills.

Amid unprecedented cooperation on the lobbying front from groups representing the many sectors, the Government was forced to act.

Finance Minister Derek Mackay announced a £45 million package of measures to ease the burden of the new rateable values, including a 12.5 per cent cap on business rates rises for hotels, pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes for the first year after the revaluation.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are doing everything within our powers to support our economy.

"This year we have reduced the rates bills poundage by 3.7per cent and also funded total rates relief of around £660 million, including the Small Business Bonus Scheme which has lifted 100,000 properties out of rates altogether.

“We have gone beyond the Barclay Review recommendations with new measures to drive investment, in addition to the growth accelerator which will mean businesses pay no rates for the first year on new and improved properties, we will ensure every new build property does not pay a penny in rates until it is occupied for the first time."