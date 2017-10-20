RETIRED rugby star Simon Danielli spent more than £500 on five listening devices from the Online Spy Shop, a judge has heard
Despite Simon Danielli previously claiming under oath in the witness box that it was “ridiculous” to suggest he was involved in using bugging or listening devices at the marital home, as a result of disclosure applications it has transpired the 37-year-old bought: two voice activated adapter plugs; A CSB listening device which calls the owner when it hears noise, allowing the person to listen in; A USB voice recorder stick PRO; and a pen camera HD recorder
Four of the devices, the court heard, were bought from the Online Spy Shop where, as highlighted by defence QC Eugene Grant, the sellers declare: “is your partner playing away? Get the proof....!”
Mr Danielli, who was a winger for Ulster and Scotland before he retired from professional rugby in 2012, was not present at Antrim courthouse in Northern Ireland yesterday where his estranged wife Olivia Danielli is applying to quash her conviction for causing criminal damage to a Jaguar car.
In March this year Simon Danielli was convicted of assaulting Michael Brown, a man he alleged was having an affair with his wife
The appeal continues.
