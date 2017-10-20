CONTROVERSIAL plans to redevelop a former university building into luxury flats are set to be approved after planning officials recommended the scheme gets the go-ahead despite widespread local opposition.

The proposed development by housebuilder CALA Homes would see the landmark B-listed David Stow building in Glasgow’s west end converted into flats while scores of protected trees on the site would be destroyed if the proposal is given the green light, say the protesters.

Hundreds of residents have protested at the plans which would see more than 400 homes built on the historic site of Strathclyde University’s former Jordanhill Campus.

Residents have complained about the loss of green space and the chopping down of more than 70 trees on the site.

Now the executive director of development and regeneration services has recommended the planning applications committee should approve the scheme at its meeting on Tuesday.

The move comes six years after planning permission in principle was obtained by the university, owners of the 31-acre site, for a residential developer.

Jordanhill Community Council is now calling on the Scottish Government to intervene in the row amid fears there is no provision for locals in the plans and ancient woodland and green space would be lost forever.

A community council statement said: “At a time when climate change is high on sustainability agendas, the loss of open space (the size of two regulation football pitches) along with the destruction of 72 protected mature trees is unacceptable. “We demand that community opinion be heard over the profiteering of the University of Strathclyde and their developer ‘cashing in’ on inherited capital estate assets. It’s time for intervention by the Scottish Government.”

The community council claim the proposals in their current form also make no provision for schooling, extra traffic volumes, local amenities or the management of local sports pitches.

The protest group say that much of the site’s open space leisure grounds and ancient woodland will be lost to the local community and wider city.

The site, owned by Strathclyde University, was from 1913-93 home to Jordanhill College.

The developers say that central to the proposals is the retention of the university’s Category B-listed David Stow building, which will be refurbished as luxury flats.

Two other buildings, Graham House and Douglas House, which do not have listed status, are also to be conserved and converted.

Playing fields and acres of ancient woodland located on the site will be protected with designated play areas of various styles proposed within the site.

Jim McIntyre, managing director of CALA Homes (West), said: “The current site is derelict and our proposal will deliver investment of almost £100 million, which will support the retention of an important listed building and deliver more than 400 high-quality homes that Glasgow really needs. As well as £1.3 million of additional income for the city in council tax, this proposal will support local retail services and create almost 200 direct and indirect jobs during the construction.”

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: “The decision rests with the committee.”