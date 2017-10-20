WORKERS at BAE Systems are “despondent” after a visit by defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon to the Ferguson shipyard near Greenock, their union has claimed.
Sir Michael claimed that with work on the books until 2030, no other industry has as much certainty as shipbuilding on the Clyde. But representatives of Unite the union insisted a clear promise that 13 type 26 ships would be coming to Glasgow had been broken.
The Government initially pledged all the ships would be built on the Clyde, and former prime minister David Cameron appeared to confirm this even after five of the ships in the order were downgraded to the lower-spec type 31 vessel. However BAE Systems has now signed an agreement with Cammell Laird which - if successful - will see the latter ships built in Birkenhead.
Loading article content
Senior shop steward Duncan McPhee said workers felt betrayed and would not trust the Government in future.
“We have just started a major contract but there is still concern in the workforce. It is a ship every 18 months when we could be doing so much more,” he said.
Sir Michael insisted he had “kept faith” with the Clyde and dismissed the concerns, as his wife Lady Wendy Fallon named HMS Medway, the second of five new River Class Offshore Patrol Vessels, in a ceremony at BAE Systems Scotstoun site.
“No other industry in Britain has as much certainty as those who work in shipbuilding,” the Defence Secretary said. “There’s 20 years of work guaranteed for the Clyde now and BAE Systems are teaming up with Cammell Laird to bid for the type 31 as well.
“It will be a powerful bid combining the skills and expertise here with Cammell Laird. There will be other bidders as well, and other yards, but I expect a very strong bid from BAE-Cammel Laird and that means the skills here on the Clyde will be re-employed again.”
He said he was happy to speak to unions to address their concerns, after Unite called for a meeting.
Mr Fallon has already paid visits to Cammell Laird in Merseyside and Harland and Wolff in Belfast on a tour of shipyards across the UK. Earlier this week BAE Systems and Cammell Laird outlined their rival proposal for the Type 31e.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?