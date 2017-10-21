SNP nightingale Joan McAlpine got into a spot of bother at Holyrood’s Festival of Politics on Thursday by claiming the UK single market doesn’t exist. That would be the same integrated economy Unionists have been banging on about for years - the one they say independence would upend. The Borders MSP then compounded the irony when she urged the audience to go see another festival event about the “Death of the Expert”. She should know.

HOWEVER she wasn’t the only one getting flak. Brexiter businessman Ivor Tiefenbrun was repeatedly moaned at by punters for extolling the wonders of Leave. He did have the best gag, though. After an audience member warned of robots mimicking the human brain, Mr Tiefenbrun replied drily: “Yes, that will be a big advantage in the Scottish Parliament.”

LATE news arrives from the SNP conference of what can only be described as a major riddie for Renfrewshire MSP Tom Arthur. A professional musician before straying into Holyrood, Mr Arthur was asked to demonstrate his skill on the piano in the bar one night. Alas, his ivory tinkling came with a lengthy narration about the art of the instrument and he was thrown off in favour of someone who would simply bang out a tune. “Tom seemed to forget music should be fun,” explained a fellow MSP, who heartily approved of the key change.

