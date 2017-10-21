THE class war being waged by the Holyrood elite on the marginalised communities of Scotland continues. It’s not as blatant and obvious as that waged by the Westminster Government through benefit reforms; it’s a more insidious thing disguised as being “progressive” and “enlightened”. The Scottish Government’s decision to back a ban on smacking called for by the Greens represented a U-turn by an administration that had promised not to criminalise parents for smacking their children. Its previous position had been sensible: that Scottish parents were the best arbiters of what was reasonable and what was not to maintain discipline safely and securely in the home.

That the smacking ban is the work of the Scottish Greens renders this proposed legislation even more unpalatable. In the list of pointless institutions that exist in the UK the Greens hover somewhere between the Scotland-Uranus trade association and the campaign to grant tax advantages to dolphins. They exist to give Holyrood a rainbow complexion and make us feel guilty about climate change. The extent to which they are out of touch is highlighted by their aversion to aeroplanes and cars. This ignores the fact that cheap air travel and mass-produced automobiles were two of the most liberating changes in the lives of poor people in the past 50 years or so. It allowed access to distant relatives and friends that had been the exclusive preserve of rich people and royalty.

Meanwhile, if the Scottish Government tells you anything similar then your next move ought to be to seek legal advice as it will probably involve the criminalisation of you or members of your family. There are good reasons why the proposed ban on smacking is not supported by the overwhelming majority of people. It carries the risk of depleting the resources of already hard-pressed social workers in their attempts to deal with real abuse of vulnerable children. If this act of Scottish Government folly were an isolated one it would beggar belief but we have been here before with this Government in its crazy obsession with the ludicrous and unworkable Named Persons Scheme and its Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.

