Anti-fracking protesters have broken into a controversial site and scaled a rig.
Operators Third Energy said a woman and two men got into their site at Kirby Misperton, North Yorkshire, in the early hours.
A spokesman for the firm said the intruders have climbed up the “workover rig” and are occupying a platform known as the monkey board.
Loading article content
(Danny Lawson/PA)
He said: “The company strongly condemns this reckless action that potentially has serious health and safety consequences for both the intruders and the people working on the site.
“In particular, the intruders have been advised by police loud hailer of the serious risk created by open flames and sparks on a live gas site.”
It's #saturdaymorning Here's more details on the occupation of North Yorkshire #fracking rig by #protectorshttps://t.co/CUn0sKfMES pic.twitter.com/WDOIHjvElT
— KM Protectors (@KMProtectors) October 21, 2017
The Kirby Misperton Protection Camp said the three people are in good spirits and plan to remain there as long as possible.
In a statement, they said: “We took this action because we feel compelled to make a strong and visible stand against this industry which threatens so much for all of us and future generations; drinkable water, clean air and the very stability of the land beneath our feet are in danger.
“Fracking only benefits a few at the expense of the many. We want to inspire others and demonstrate the power we have when we take a stand. “
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?