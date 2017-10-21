Greens have unanimously backed a call for the Scottish Government to make its ban on fracking "legally watertight".

Mark Ruskell, the party's MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said outlawing the controversial practice "for good" would be the "biggest victory in the history of the Green movement in Scotland".

While the Scottish Government has said it will not permit fracking to take place north of the border, concerns have been raised that the ban is not a permanent one, and could be ended if there were a change of government at Holyrood.

