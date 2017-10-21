An Aberdeen man has gone missing in Vietnam after being reportedly kidnapped by a taxi driver.
Friends of Connor Leslie took to social media to raise awareness of the incident and appeal for information.
Writing on Instagram David Andrew posted: "Connor Leslie was taken against his will by a taxi driver at roughly 2:30am (9.30pm UK) last night and has not been seen since.
"His last location was at watermark Tay ho 395 LAC long quan tay ho Hanoi, Vietnam.
"This was a photo taken of him last night. If anyone has seen him can you please get in touch."
@piersmorgan could you please retweet!?? Our friend was abducted in Hanoi last night and has now been missing for over 13 hours— stewart steel (@steeler0310) October 21, 2017
@UKinVietnam please share and help find our friend. Hasn't been seen since10pm British time last night after being abducted by a taxi driver pic.twitter.com/SihWRqmQjm— stewart steel (@steeler0310) October 21, 2017
Another friend Stewart Steel wrote on twitter: "Our friend was abducted in Hanoi last night and has now been missing for over 13 hours."
Local authorities and the British embassy have been informed of the situation.
