THE lighting designers behind the Sydney Opera House could be let loose on Aberdeen after residents backed new city centre illumination plans.

Almost 900 people were surveyed on proposals to showcase the Granite City's landmarks, civic spaces and streetscape using creative lighting.

Respondents had been asked to choose their favourite lighting treatments for six different themes: illuminating iconic architecture; engaging public spaces at night; surprising lighting features; illuminating bridges; activating laneways; and seasonal responsive lighting.

School pupils also shared their views on proposals, with youngsters at the city's Middleton Park Primary, St Joseph's Primary, Skene Square Primary and Harlaw Academy taking part in the survey.

The full results will be considered when drafting the Aberdeen in Colour strategy.

The project is being brought forward by Aberdeen City Council and leading business organisation Aberdeen Inspired, the banner under which the Business Improvement District operates.

Appointed to develop the strategy is award-winning consultancy Steensen Varming – the firm which designed lighting for several World Heritage Sites, including Sydney Opera House.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council's lead on the city centre, said: "It's wonderful that so many people made the effort to complete the survey for this masterplan project.

"Knowing the kind of lighting treatment residents and businesses would like to see will help inform the work being taken forward by Steensen Varming.

"The level of enthusiasm for this project, and the high number of positive responses, suggests people are passionate about making the most of Aberdeen's stunning streetscape – whatever the time of day or year."

It is hoped the initiative, which forms part of the City Centre Masterplan adopted by the local authority, will help raise the area's profile and improve wayfinding for visitors.

Mirjam Roos, project leader for Steensen Varming, said: "The stakeholder engagement workshops showed how lighting can generate debate, discussion and excitement.

"The various stakeholders and participants were very engaged in the process and motivated to create an Aberdeen night-time environment that is more attractive, welcoming and safe."

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, added: "Our city centre businesses were excited by the inventive proposals highlighted in this survey. These innovative ideas could assist in developing a strategy to showcase our wonderful city centre in its best light."

A report will go to councillors for consideration early next year.